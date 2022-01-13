Australian researchers break ground on quantum computers

Researchers from the University of Melbourne and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have contributed to an international breakthrough that would allow for the cheap production of next-generation super-powerful quantum computers.

The publication in the journal of Advanced Materials on Thursday showed a new method of embedding single atoms into silicon wafers to create extremely precise arrays of subatomic particles or “qubits” used in quantum computing.

The current process of making quantum chips relied on randomly spraying atoms onto a wafer, which often leaves atoms unstable and prone to error.

David Jamieson, Professor of Physics at the University of Melbourne and lead author on the paper, told Xinhua that this had turned a haphazard process into one with a high degree of accuracy.

“Previous methods were exactly like rain falling on the chip. You get a different pattern of writing drops every time. It’s not reproducible.’’

“Our method allows us…