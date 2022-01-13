EU to fall in line with ECOWAS sanctions on Mali – Borrell

EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, on Thursday said the European Union would impose sanctions on Mali in line with measures already taken by the ECOWAS grouping of West African states.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had agreed a raft of restrictions against Mali on Sunday.

These include the suspension of financial transactions over the interim authorities’ failure to hold democratic elections next month as agreed following a 2020 military coup.

Borrell told reporters after a meeting of EU defence ministers in the western French city of Brest that “the risk that the situation in this country deteriorates is evident.”

He said the EU move was also a response to the arrival of private military contractors from the Russian Wagner Group, whose members are mostly ex-service personnel.

France has thousands of troops fighting Islamist militants in the Sahel region and in December joined 15 other countries, mostly European states operating in…