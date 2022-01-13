FG, society to publish book on COVID-19

By Franca Ofili

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Society Committee Against COVID-19 (SOSOCOVID), to document government and stakeholders activities during COVID-19 pandemic.

SOSOCOVID is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

Ehanire, represented by Mr Okwudili Okechukwu, Director, Health System Strengthening Division in the ministry, said in Abuja that the project would educate Nigerians on issues of COVID-19.

Ehanire said stakeholder’s played vital roles in curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He said that the project to write a book about all the efforts was a welcome development and for posterity’s sake.

Mr Kenneth Ibe-Kalu, Director of SOSOCOVID, said the project was to tell the story of the dreaded Coronavirus to Nigerians.

“We will let Nigerians know how the virus declared war on an unprepared world, how its weapon of mass destruction was fired into Nigeria and how the country…