Financial services industry to grow by 8.32% in 2022 – Rewane

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

Mr Bismarck Rewane, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company, has predicted that the financial services industry will grow by 8.32 per cent in 2022.

Rewane, was the keynote speaker at the Nigerian Economic Outlook 2022 webinar organised by First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. on Thursday in Lagos.

He hinged the predictions on increased partnership and collaborations by Fintechs in promoting financial inclusion.

Rewane added that there would be rationalisation and drift within the industry, stressing that Tier 1 banks would leverage their robust customer base and balance sheet size.

He said there would be aggressive digital innovation and lending solutions as a well as possible mergers and acquisitions within and across tiers to boost capital structure.

Rewane said the manufacturing sector would likely grow by 4.70 per cent in 2022.

He predicted that improved foreign exchange liquidity and increased product innovation…