German police moves against false COVID-19 vaccination certificates

Certificate

Police on Thursday began searching the homes of more than 100 people in Bavaria and other states in southern Germany who allegedly obtained false COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

According to the police statement, the public prosecutor’s office in Augsburg issued orders to the district court to search the homes and take blood samples from a total of around 100 people.

The police noted that investigations against a physician who was involved in “irregularities with COVID-19 vaccinations” prompted the search.

Some patients who visited the physician with the intention of receiving COVID-19 vaccination were allegedly given a fake vaccine without their knowledge, the police said.

Other individuals who visited the physician to “obtain a vaccination certificate without a COVID-19 vaccination” got it under mutual consent, the authorities noted.

Individuals who knowingly received a fake certificate were under investigation for aiding or abetting the…