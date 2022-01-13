Kano govt approves N500m counterpart fund for climate project

By Zubairu Idris

The Kano State Government has approved N500 million counterpart fund for the implementation of a-six-year World Bank assisted project, “Agro Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL).”

The Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

Garba said the project focused at increasing the adoption of climate resilience landscape management practices and enhance livelihood in targeted arid and semi-arid watersheds in northern Nigeria.

According to him, the project will consolidate the achievements recorded under the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) in the state.

The commissioner said the council also approved MoU between Kano Government and Medina Academy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the physical teacher training of 5,000 teachers in Madina.

“The state government will be responsible for providing return air…