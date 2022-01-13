Mixed reactions trail FG’s lifting of Twitter ban

By Tolu Aiyegbusi

In the wake of removal of the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria, citizens have come online to celebrate the end of an era of using “Virtual Private Network” (VPN) to access Twitter.

They also pointed out that the lifting of suspension was necessary since the platform would be important in promoting the country’s activities in the build up to the upcoming general elections in 2023.

Ejiro Amoh, a graduate of Computer Science from University of Abuja, said she appreciated the Federal Government for lifting the twitter ban to curb the spread of fake news.

“The federal government said it banned Twitter because of fake news and the conditions met by Twitter before it lifted the ban were made public.

“I just want the government to continue its good work by ensuring that those who steal our common wealth are also punished.

“ Just like they (officials) have held Twitter accountable, our political office holders who steal our funds for…