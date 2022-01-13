NEWS ANALYSIS: Harnessing Kogi’s potential for economic prosperity, stability

A News Analysis by Lizzy Okoji, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Describing Kogi as Nigeria’s most strategic state will not be out of place considering its location on the country’s map — the confluence state and gateway from one end of the country to another.

The one-time seat of the colonial masters that forms a vital part of Nigeria’s history is also rich in vast natural resources, arable land for agriculture, tourism and cultural attractions and human resources.

For this, it is expected that Kogi could pass as one of the country’s economic hub and a source of boosting Nigeria’s Foreign Direct Investment.

Attaining this goal has however been the focus Gov. Yahaya Bello since his assumption as governor of the state on January 2016, determined to drive the state to economic prosperity and stability.

Setting his priorities right, the governor began the revamping all sectors of the state under what he called: “The New Direction Administration’’.

This…