Unical medical student emerges winner of music show, YouCanSing Season 2

By Ijeoma Okigbo

A 20 year-old medical student from the University of Calabar (Unical), Miss Divine Great, has emerged winner of the second edition of the YouCanSing music show in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the music show Season 2 started on Oct. 3, 2021 with over 200 applicants from all over the country.

The Edo born Great beat MarySavio Okundo from Ebonyi and Petra Alare from Delta, who finished as the first and second runners up respectively.

Great expressed gratitude to her mother who she described as both her inspiration and manager, adding that she supported her every step of the way.

“I am not a fan of Facebook, but the day I decided to go online, I saw the advert and showed my mum who then advised and encouraged me to participate in the show.

“At first, I wondered how I was going to cope with the show, especially with my studies which was very demanding and took most of my time.

“However, with my mum’s support,…