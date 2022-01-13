We won’t support calls for sack of NIA boss – AYF

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Arewa Youth Federation (AYF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to disregard calls for sack of the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Malam Ahmed Rufa’i.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Arewa Youth Groups (AYG) had called for the sack of the NIA director-general.

A statement issued on Thursday by the convener of the Group, Kabiru Muhammed said the appointment of the NIA boss was the exclusive prerogative of the president.

Muhammed said the call for the sack of the NIA boss was ill-timed and sponsored by the enemies of the country to distract the agency, especially now the security agencies were recording tremendous success against terrorism and banditry.

“Only the president has all the security information at his disposal to make informed decision as to who to be appointed in any position in the country, most especially in the security formations.

“President Buhari is determined to end insurgency,…