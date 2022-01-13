Yahaya Bello congratulates Lawan @63

By Lizzy Okoji

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has congratulated President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, on his 63rd birthday, extolling his virtues, selflessness, patriotism, commitment to duty and service to humanity.

Bello made this known in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, on Wednesday, saying Nigerians were proud of his patriotism, putting national interest above everything.

The governor lauded Lawan for maintaining a cordial relationship between the National Assembly and the Executive arm which has helped President Muhammadu Buhari in actualising most of his administration’s campaign promises to Nigerians.

“On behalf of my family, the People and Government of Kogi, I wish to congratulate Your Excellency on the occasion of your 63rd birthday anniversary.

“I must say that Nigerians are indeed proud of your rare display of patriotism and selflessness by ensuring that you always place national interest as uppermost in your leadership style as…