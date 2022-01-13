Yahaya Bello hails Super Eagles’ victory over Egypt

By Lizzy Okoji

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has commended the Super Eagles for an impressive start at the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, defeating Pharaohs of Egypt 1-0.

Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, on Wednesday, urged them to sustain the momentum all through the tournament.

The Super Eagles on Tuesday defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt 1-0 in their group stage encounter.

Bello described the victory of Nigeria over Egypt as a sweet victory, further urging the Eagles to put their eyes on the ultimate victory which is lifting the trophy.

The governor said, just like other Nigerian soccer enthusiasts, he strongly believed in the Nigerian team, adding that their spectacular outing was a preview of what to expect in the tournament.

Bello charged the Augustine Eguavoen-led team to remain good examples on and off the pitch, and give Nigerians and other fans of theirs more exhilarating moments to celebrate.

While…