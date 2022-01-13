Yahaya Bello mourns ex- Oyo State Gov. Alao-Akala

By Lizzy Okoji

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has condoled with the Government and people of Oyo State on the demise of former Gov. Christopher Alao-Akala, who died in the early hours of Wednesday.

Bello, in a condolence message made available to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed on Wednesday in Lokoja, said that Alao-Akala made an indelible mark in governance.

He described the death of Alao-Akala as a great loss to Oyo state, where he made huge contributions to governance and development.

“He served the state meritoriously, contributing to all sectors. He saw the need in improving the various sectors and put the facilities in proper shape during his tenure.

“Otunba Alao-Akala will surely be missed by the people of the state. I pray the Almighty God to grant him a peaceful rest in the world beyond,” Bello stated.

The Kogi governor also sympathised with friends, relatives and allies of the former governor, praying God to grant them the fortitude to…