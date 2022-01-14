AFCON 2021: Garoua fans adopt Super Eagles, crave Nigeria-Cameroon final

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Most residents of Garoua (North Cameroon) have adopted the Super Eagles as their team at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eagles play all their group D matches in Garoua and will remain in the city for the next round, if they top their group.

A NAN correspondent in Garoua reports that most of the football loving fans have openly declared support for Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

In separate interviews with NAN, they described the Eagles as a formidable side that could go all the way to the finals of the competition.

They however said a fitting end to the 2021 AFCON will be for Nigeria to clash with Cameroon in a highly anticipated final on Feb. 6.

Saidu Moussa, a petty trader, told NAN that he was rooting for Super Eagles because of the way they played against Egypt, despite the presence of Mohammed Salah in the north African…