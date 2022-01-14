AFCON 2021: Nigeria clear favourites against less fancied Sudan

By Victor Okoye, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Table-toppers Nigeria will come into their second group game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Sudan as clear favourites and they are expected to win by a respectable margin.

The game is coming after their memorable defeat of the Pharaohs of Egypt in the opening match of Group D of the 33rd AFCON in Cameroon.

Following a goalless draw in their opening match against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday ( a result with major implications for the Super Eagles), Sudan have managed just one win in their last 14 Africa Cup of Nations games, drawing six and losing seven, dating back to the 1972 edition.

The goalless draw for both teams means Nigeria sit top of Group D and are now the favourites in the race to win the group which could prove crucial in the later stages.

Guinea-Bissau were favourites by a small margin to beat Sudan, and they should have won but for some poor finishing.

Guinea-Bissau drew a game they should have…