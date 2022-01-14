AIG Jimeta assumed duty as AIG Zone 5 comprising Edo, Delta.

By Deborah Coker

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Lawan Jimeta on Thursday in Benin, assumed duty as the new AIG, Zone 5, comprising Edo and Delta states

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jimeta took over from AIG Ahmad Abdurrahman, who has been redeployed to the Police Academy (POLAD), Wudi, Kano state.

Speaking with NAN, shortly after taking over, Jimeta said he would be merciless with any officer in the zone seen to be corrupt.

“I abhor corruption and so will deal decisively with any officer who is corrupt or seen to be corrupt.

“So officers in the zone are expected to wake-up to their duties, be diligent and also serve the public humanely.

“They should shun corruption in whatever form it comes and ensure they respect human rights, while also been professional in their conduct,” he said.

The AIG said that Edo and Delta states were familiar terrain to him, having served in Edo as a Commissioner of Police before.

He added that his tenure…