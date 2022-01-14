Apapa Customs Command generates N870.39bn in 2021

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Area Command, says the command generated N870.39 billion revenue from January to December 2021.

The Area Controller, Comptroller Malanta Yusuf, said this at a news conference on Thursday in Lagos.

Yusuf added that the command during the period intercepted contraband goods worth N31.23 billion.

He noted that the revenue generated had been remitted to the federation and non-federation accounts of the Federal Government respectively.

Yusuf said that the revenue profile of the command had significantly increased by about 68 per cent when compared with N518.4 billion generated in 2020.

“The year 2022 is a year of hope and high expectations, particularly with increase in the service revenue target of N4.1trillion.

“For us in Apapa area command, we have already boarded and fastened our seat belts toward the realisation of this revenue target and we will leverage on deployment of digital transformation.

