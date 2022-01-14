AU, Afreximbank, AfCFTA inaugurate Pan-African payment, settlement systems

By Emmanuel Afonne

The African Union, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and AfCFTA have inaugurated the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), thereby making it available for use by the public.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that PAPSS is a cross-border, financial market infrastructure enabling payment transactions across Africa.

The commercial launch of PAPSS, which took place in Accra, Ghana, virtually and physically, would ensures instant or near-instant transfers of funds between originators in one African country and beneficiaries in another.

Speaking at the event, Mr Mike Ogbalu, CEO of PAPSS, said that the feat was a step forward in the continent’s collective journey towards self-reliance.

“A journey that is leading us to the prosperous Africa of our dreams as espoused in the African Union’s Agenda 2063: the Africa We Want.

“Our progress on this journey has as its guiding lights a clear shared vision and unity of purpose….