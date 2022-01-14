Exclusive, inside Super Eagles training

By Muhyideen Jimoh

The Super Eagles have intensified tactical training ahead of their clash with Sudan at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team who had a closed door training on Thursday night in Garoua focused more on fine-tunning their tactics ahead of the Saturday match.

A correspondent of NAN in Garoua reports that the training, which started around 5 p.m. at the training pitch of the Stade Roumdé Adjia, Garoua, was open to the media to just take pictures for 15 minutes.

NAN reports that the intensive session ended with a two dimensional game, which ended with team green jersey pipping team red bib 2-1.

Team green jersey had: Maduka Okoye, Tyrone Ebuehi, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi, Olisa Ndah, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Chidera Ejuke, Peter Olayinka, Umar Sadiq, Henry Onyekuru and Ahmed Musa.

Team red had: Francis Uzoho, Ola Aina, Zaidu Sanusi, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Wilfred Ndidi, Joe…