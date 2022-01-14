FG adopting digital revolution for job creation — NCC

By Victor Adeoti

The Federal Government says it is adopting digital revolutions for job creation, better governance and

youth empowerment in the country.

Prif. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications commission (NCC), stated this while delivering the combined 10th and 11th Convocation Lecture of Fountain University, on Thursday in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture has as its theme: “Empowering Nigeria Youth Through Information and Communications Technology (ICT).”

According to Danbatta, ICT is now synonymous with empowerment, as it transforms processes effectively and plays the role of an enabler in the various sectors of the economy for national development.

He said, ”ICT revolution has created opportunities for the youth in the labour market globally.

”The World Economic Forum 2019 affirmed that at least 133 million new roles may emerge globally by 2022 as a result of the new division of labour between…