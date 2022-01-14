Group urges youths to shun rape, child sex abuses

By Ikenna Osuoha

Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), an NGO, on Thursday, urged youths to shun rape and Child Sex Abuses (CSA) for a greater and better future.

The National Coordinator of the group, Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, describing rape and Child Sex Abuses as a huge violation of human rights.

Nnam said rape and CSA were both injurious to the victim and perpetrator.

He added that “any sexual intercourse without consent is rape and it is injurious to both persons.

“The victims would be physically and mentally hurt with attendant stigma, while predators should be shamed and imprisoned under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act.

The coordinator, therefore, advised youths, especially the males to always display honour in dealing with girls or women.

He appealed to young men to always treat girls as future mothers who deserved respect and…