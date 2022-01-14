Nasarawa NYCN appoints new chairman

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Nasarawa State chapter has approved the appointment of Malam Jaafar Loko as the State Chairman of the council.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of Extraordinary Meeting of Nasarawa NYCN, signed by Mr Akolo Alaku, State Secretary and Malam Liman Akaro, Vice Chairman, on Thursday in Keffi Local Government area of the state.

The communique explained that the meeting deliberated extensively on issues bordering on the leadership of the Executive Council and the entire affairs of NYCN in the state.

“Officials from across the state were in attendance and discussions were dispassionately held on issues related to alleged negligence to duty, mismanagement of council resources and lack of accountability which violates the constitutional provision of the the council.

” Therefore, a vote of no confidence was passed on Mr Idris Ojoko, who was the State Chairman of the Council. Consequent upon…