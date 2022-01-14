Terlumun Ikya, joins race for Benue government house

By EricJames Ochigbo

Mr Terlumun Ikya, an economic consultant, has joined the race for 2023 Benue governorship election.

Ikya, currently the Project Management Consultant, coordinating Federal Government’s Micro, Small, Medium Size

Enterprises (MSME) clinics, said this when he addressed newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that he was moved to run for the exalted office because of the level of poverty in the state.

“Yes, I do. I have a desire to lead Benue as the governor and the desire is hinged on the fact that poverty is high in the state.

“I have read reports in the past indicating that when we operated regional system in the Northern Nigeria, the Benue Province which was known as Tiv Province contributed the second highest tax to the then northern region only after Kano, what has happened?

“Today, we cannot even generate enough money to pay salaries not to talk of fixing infrastructures and provide other basic amenities, so we need to look at these issues…