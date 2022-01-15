AFCON 2021: Football fans urge Super Eagles to ensure victory

By Ahmed Kaigama

Some football enthusiasts on Friday urged the Super Eagles to ensure victory against Sudan in their second match Group D of the African Cup Nations (AFCON).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles will take on Sudan Falcons of Jediane on Saturday at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua, Cameroon.

A cross section of the fans told NAN in separate interviews in Bauchi that it was imperative for the team to maintain the tempo of the first match between Nigeria and Pharoahs of Egypt.

They said that while the Eagles started on a good footing, a lot of work needed to be done to ensure victory.

Mr Mahmood Aliyu, a football enthusiast, said there was the need for the players to keep up the spirit in their second group tie against Sudan.

Aliyu said that he had confidence in the ability of the Super Eagles to win the match considering the high spirit in the camp and good condition of players.

“The eagles had their recovery training session…