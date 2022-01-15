AFCON 2021: Game against Egypt, my best match ever, says Simon

By Victor Okoye

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon on Friday said Nigeria’s opening match in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Egypt was his best game ever.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria defeated their Egyptian counterparts 1-0 in their AFCON Group D clash in Garoua, Cameroon.

The Super Eagles had their last training session at the practice pitch of the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Friday before their second group D game against Sudan on Saturday.

Simon while fielding questions from newsmen on Friday said the style and tactics of Coach Eguavoen had impacted positively and improved his game greatly.

“The game against Egypt was one of my best games in the past two years.

“You know we changed our coach and of course, we changed tactics. So, every coach has his own mentality and how he impacts the players.

“With the previous one, I played based on his own instructions and with the current coach, he gives me the…