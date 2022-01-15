AFCON 2021: We’ll play Sudan with utmost respect – Eguavoen

By Victor Okoye

Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen said his team would play Sudan’s Falcons of Jediane in their second group game of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with utmost respect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria would take on Sudan in their second Group D game of the AFCON, at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua on Saturday.

Eguavoen told newsmen during the pre-match conference on Friday that the Sudanese were not pushovers and would be treated as such, adding that consolidating on the victory against Egypt, was the ultimate goal.

“I cannot look down on anybody, if you do that, you will be making a very big mistake.

“So, the Sudanese team will not be an exception. We will approach them the same way we did against Egypt.

“They are a respected side and not a weak side at all. We will play them with utmost respect.

“Every game comes with a different plan. Sudan are not pushovers and more so, they are on one point and we…