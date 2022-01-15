Awaziem yet to recover from ankle injury, says Coach Eguavoen

By Victor Okoye

Super Eagles interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, on Friday said Chidozie Awaziem had not recovered from an ankle injury.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles had their last training session at the practice pitch of the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Friday before their game against Sudan.

Eguavoen, while fielding questions from newsmen, clarified that Awaziem was nursing an ankle complaint that would see him miss Saturday’s clash against the Falcons of Jediane at Roumdé Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

NAN also reports that the Alanyaspor central defender has not been spotted in public since the final workout of the Super before they took on Egypt.

He also missed the team’s last two training sessions, fueling speculations in some quarters that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Eguavoen expressed the hope that Awaziem would join his teammates in training.

“Hopefully soon, that is beyond my control. I think if the medical…