C & I Leasing expands frontier to marine, fleet outsourcing

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

Mr Lenin Ugoji, the new Group Managing Director/CEO of C & I Leasing Plc, said the company would expand into marine, fleet outsourcing to boost revenue and market share.

Ugoji said, at a virtual meeting on Friday in Lagos, that the company would collaborate with other stakeholders to explore available opportunities in fleet and marine business to grow its revenues.

“We will look at opportunities in all the business focus of the company, will explore all the available opportunities and will partner other stakeholders to enhance growth,” he said.

Ugoji added that the company would explore digital space with its three digital products in fleet management and personnel outsourcing to increase market share.

According to him, the company will enhance the GetAJobNG platform to secure more businesses in personnel outsourcing.

He said the company would ensure efficient service delivering to all its clients as a service business entity.

“C & I…