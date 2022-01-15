Edo female cricket league to improve quality of national team, coach says

By Ijeoma Okigbo

Theophilus Ibodeme, assistant coach of the national female cricket team, said that the upcoming Edo female cricket league, would improve the quality of the national team.

Ibodeme told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the league, scheduled to begin on Jan. 15, would be an avenue to scout for more talents.

The coach, who also doubles as the Regional Development Officer (RDO), South South, for the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), added that plans were underway to ensure a successful season.

“This is the first time Edo state is organizing a female league and this is the best time to initiate this league.

“Cricket leagues are ongoing in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Edo states, but they are for the men only, so having this female league is a testament that the state is concerned about female grassroot development.

“The aim of the league is to improve Nigeria female cricket and we have lots of players who make up the national team and are…