Entertainment coy. unveils ‘next music stars’ Soja Kid, Slimhoodiehood

By Emmanuel Afonne

An entertainment outfit in Nigeria, 0Blvck Entertainment, has unveiled two up coming music artistes to its record label with a promise to dominate the music industry.

According to 0Blvck, the artistes Stanley Eze aka Soja Kid and Aminu Adebayo aka Slimhoodiehood are bundle of talents, ready to take over the music scene in the country.

A statement by the Executive Director of the label, Ajibola Adeleye, said the two artistes represented the core of the company’s mandate which is to spot young talents.

“We are in the business of spotting young talents and grooming them to become superstars. I have no doubt that Soja kid and Slimhoodiehood will dominate the industry very soon.

“They are talented and determined to grow,” he said.

He said that for him, encouraging up and coming musicians was his way of dissuading the younger generation from societal vices.

He noted that the nation was blessed with a lot of talents that require grooming to be…