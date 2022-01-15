INEC fixes Feb. 26 for by-elections

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the conduct of six outstanding constituencies by-elections in four states for Feb. 26.

The commission announced this in a statement issued by Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee on Friday evening in Abuja.

Okoye said that the decision was taken at INEC regular weekly meeting held on Thursday and an extra-ordinary meeting of Friday, where issues that led to the vacancies and the rescheduling of some of the elections as well as the security situation in some of the states were discussed.

Okoye said that the decision followed the declaration of vacancies by the speaker of the House of Representatives and the speakers of some state houses of assembly.

The vacancies according to OKoye are Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency, Ondo State; Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, Plateau and Pankshin South State Constituency,…