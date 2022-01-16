AFCON: Eguavoen warns Super Eagles against complacency

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has warned his players against complacency and taking their chances in front of goal in subsequent matches of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

The coach said this at a press conference after Nigeria booked a spot in the second round with a comfortable 3-1 win over their hapless Sudanese counterpart.

Eguavoen, however, said the team did not play at the same high tempo, especially in the second half and that gave the Sudanese the comeback for the consoletry goal.

“No game comes easy, We knew it was going to be tough and tried as much as possible to be ready for any opponent that comes our way.

“So it’s a little bit difficult to say whether we were complacent in the Sudan game or not but we will discuss this with the boys going forward,” he said.

The coach also stressed on the need for the team to always take their chances in front of goal and defend as a unit to avoid unnecessary pressure and conceding…