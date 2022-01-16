Liberian VP lauds Bello, says kind of leader Africa needs

By Lizzy Okoji

Liberia’s Vice-President Jewel Taylor has lauded Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on his leadership style, describing him as the kind of leader Africa needs to achieve peace, progress and development.

Taylor made the statement on Sunday in Abuja at a dinner hosted by Bello in her honour with women and youths in attendance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Taylor is on a visit to Nigeria to the APC Women Congress, holding from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17 in Abuja.

Taylor said that Bello had set the bar in African leadership, urging other leaders of the continent and the sub-region to emulate the governor.

The vice-president noted that Kogi had recorded significant progress in governance, peace and security because of Bello’s leadership style of women and youth inclusion.

Taylor said that Bello in his six years of governance had shown political will and maturity which had made him outstanding and interested…