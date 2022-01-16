Nasarawa groups urge Tein Jack-Rich to join presidential race

By Salisu Sani-Idris

A Coalition of Nasarawa State Youths Groups, has renewed call on Rivers State born philantropist, Mr Tein Jack-Rich, to join the 2023 presidential race.

Malam Muhammad Lawal, a spokesperson for the Coalition, said this in a statement on Sunday in Keffi.

Lawal, also the state Coordinator, Tein Jack- Rich Vision for Prosperous Nigeria Movement, said that the oil magnate was eminently qualified to be the next Nigerian president.

He said that the coalition was made up of groups like the African Visionary Leaders Associations (AVILA), Arewa Youth Assembly, Partners for Nasarawa Youth Development and Keffi Pacesetter.

Lawal said that the coalition has resolved to mobilise support for Jack-Rich once he accepted to join the race, explaining that the support was based on his contributions towards nation building, peace advocacy, security stability, infrastructure development in the country.

“We are particularly impressed with his desire to support…