Nigerian, Ibironke Adeagbo named into international charity board

By Ruth Oketunde

A Nigerian, Mrs Ibironke Adeagbo, has been named board member of the international charity, Streetinvest, barely three months after she made the list of eight Nigerians, honoured for `breaking the glass ceiling’ in the UK.

The eight Nigerians were honoured last October in London for their outstanding performances in various fields of human endeavours while in the diaspora.

Adeagbo, 52, who is a graduate of the Onabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye in Ogun, is a chartered accountant and the Chief Executive Officer of IA-Foundation, a charity based in London, England.

IA-Foundation is active in Nigeria, where the group is working to lift the human condition of out-of-school children and the girl-child, to ensure they are educated, to curb insecurity and poverty.

In a letter to Adeagbo, announcing her appointment as treasurer of Streetinvest, the Chairman of the group, Mr Cees Kramer, said that “Ronke would be a brilliant addition to Streetinvest in…