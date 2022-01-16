PIA provides huge business opportunities for NNPC – Kyari

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) will provide enormous opportunities to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC) to earn more revenue for the country.

The NNPC, Chief Executive Officer, Malam Mele Kyari, said this while addressing staff of the organisation in a townhall meeting at NNPC Towers, Abuja.

Kyari, in a statement on Sunday by Mr Garba Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, highlighted the significance of the PIA to the NNPC and by extension the Nigerian economy.

Kyari said the new legislation had raised shareholders’ expectations on the company.

He added that the PIA had given the company a wide room to make progress.

According to him, the PIA has put “all money-making options on the table; it is up to us to take advantage of it.”

He said the company due to the new legislation would not only shed some of its toxic liabilities due to the new legislation but would be the largest and most capitalised company in…