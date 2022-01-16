Shonekan legacies of patriotism, patience will live on – NGF

By Martha Agas

The Northern Governors’ Forum has eulogised the former Head of the Interim National Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan, saying his legacies of patriotism, patience and tolerance will continue to live on.

They lauded the late elder statesman critical role of ensuring the stability of Nigeria during one of its difficult moments.

The forum, in a condolence message by its Chairman and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, said Shonekan was a gift to Nigeria.

The condolence messag was issued on behalf of Lalong by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Saturday in Jos.

“He was an accomplished technocrat who distinguished himself in the world of business rising to the peak, before being called upon to serve the nation as the head of the ING,“ the statement noted.

The forum described the death of the elder statesman as a huge loss to the entire country and commiserated with his family and the nation.

The governors urged Nigerians to honour…