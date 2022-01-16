Shonekan’s death major loss to Nigeria – Osinbajo

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the death of Chief Ernest Shonekan is a major loss to the country, private sector and the international community.

Osinbajo, who was accompanied by his wife, Dolapo, spoke with newsmen after a condolence visit to the family of the late Shonekan on Sunday in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Shonekan died in Lagos on Jan. 11 at the age of 85; he was a statesman, who served as the Head of Interim National Government from Aug. 26, 1993 to Nov. 17, 1993.

The vice president was received by Shonekan’s widow, Margaret and son, Adeboye.

“I think that it’s a very major loss for the country, for the private sector and even internationally.

“Here was a man who made impact; he was one of the first leaders in the private sector to begin to shape economic policy in Nigeria.

“His role in that aspect was significant; of course, many of us know that at various times his interventions in many ways defined the way our economic policy was framed…