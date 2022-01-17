2023: Group urges AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina to run for presidency

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria, has urged the President, African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina to run for office of Nigeria President in 2023 .

The group,, a Civil Society Organisation, made the call in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Haruna Awode on Sunday in Abuja.

The group described Adesina as a Nigerian with outstanding qualities needed at the critical moment to address the myriad of problems confronting Nigeria as a nation.

The group said that as a former minister of Agriculture and incumbent two term – President of AfDB, given his antecedents, Adesina could be trusted to successfully run the affairs of Nigeria.

“At the moment, Nigeria do not just need people with political exposure to lead as president; the exalted office should be occupied by a young, vibrant, intellectual with experience and focused mind.

“Academically, Adesina has a track record of brilliancy. He was the first to…