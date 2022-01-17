APC National Convention will hold in February — Governors

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), an umbrella body of governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has given assurance that the party’s National Convention will hold in February.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Chairman of the PGF gave the assurance while speaking with journalists at the end of a closed door meeting on Sunday night in Abuja.

Bagudu, who did not give a specific date for the event, said the February date as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari was sacrosanct and still feasible for the conduct of the event.

He added that the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), as an organ of the party, was in the best position to announce the specific date for the convention.

“We are one group of stakeholders in the party and our party respects institutions. The appropriate organ of the party that will announce a date for the national convention is the CECPC,” he said.

Bagudu said the…