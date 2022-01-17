CSOs urge NASS to prioritise electoral bill upon resumption

By Angela Atabo

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), has urged the National Assembly to prioritise conclusion of the Electoral Bill during its first sitting when it resumes from recess on Tuesday.

The CSOs made the call on Monday in Abuja at a news conference tagged: “Civil Society Statement on the need for the National Assembly to Act with Dispatch on the Electoral Bill on Resumption from Recess’’.

The CSOs are: Yiaga Africa, International Press Centre (IPC), Centre for Citizens with Disability (CCD), The Albino Foundation, CLEEN Foundation, Institute for Media and Society (IMS), and Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF).

Others are: Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), Partners for Electoral Reform (PER), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) and Nigerian Network of Non-Governmental Organizations (NNNGO).

One of the conveners of the Coalition, Lanre…