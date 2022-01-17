Digital Innovation: NITDA to hold Hackathon challenge

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), says it will organise editions of its national Hackathon challenge in three states.

The three states are Adamawa, Oyo and Cross River.

Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, the Corporate Affairs and External Relations of the agency, who made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the gesture was to drive digital innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NITDA Hackathon challenge is a national event held in collaboration with academic institutions.

The aim is to drive digital innovation and entrepreneurship targeted at challenging Nigerian youths to ideate and develop solutions from inception through commercialisation process.

Umar said the challenge, expected to hold this month, would be coordinated by its subsidiary, the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence (NCAIR).

In Adamawa, she said the first edition would hold in Modibbo Adama…