Electoral Act: Overriding Buhari not best option, Jega tells NASS

By Angela Atabo

The former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, on Sunday told the National Assembly that overriding President Muhammadu Buhari over the Electoral Act amendment Bill is not the best option.

Jega said this on Sunday at the citizens’ townhall Electoral Bill 2021, organised by Yiaga Africa and partners.

According to him, the country will be better off if it goes into the next election with a new electoral law because it will enhance the integrity and the preparation of conduct of elections.

He said that the Bill contained quite a lot of good things that could enhance the integrity of the electoral process apart from issues of direct primaries because Nigeria has not had a substantive improvement on the electoral law since 2010.

“On direct primaries, clearly the electoral process will have better integrity if we do direct primaries appropriately, Members of the National Assembly know that governors…