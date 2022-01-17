FG to provide 2,000 families affordable houses in FCT – Minister

By Perpetua Onuegbu

Mr Mua’zu Sambo, Minister of State for Works and Housing, says the Federal Government will provide 2,000 families with decent accommodation in Gwagwalada by the end of 2022.

Sambo said this when he undertook a one-day inspection tour of a Public Private Partnership, housing project on Monday in Gwagwalada, FCT.

He said that the housing project was geared towards providing 2,000 families with decent accommodation, saying, “it is a laudable project the government will try to accomplish by the end of 2022.”

According to him, since independence, the population of the country has increased from 40 million to 200 million in 2022 and is projected to increase to about 450 million by 2050.

“All these people must be provided with houses; it is a constitutional and fundamental requirement for government to provide decent and affordable housing for its citizens, it is a conventional right.

“And it’s a priority agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s…