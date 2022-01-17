Gunmen abduct another traditional ruler in Plateau

By Polycarp Auta

Gunmen have Kidnapped Da Gyang Balak, the Gwom Rwei (District Head) of Vwang District of Jos-south Local Government Area of Plateau.

Maj. Ishaku Takwa, the Media Officer of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) maintaining peace in Plateau and environs confirmed the incident in statement on Monday in Jos.

He said that the chief was kidnapped on Sunday night on his way to Vom.

He said that troops of the operation and other security agencies have launched a manhunt on the criminals and to rescue the monarch.

“Troops of OPSH conjunction with other security agencies are on trail of the kidnappers.

“God’s willing, the security agencies will soon close-up on the criminals,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the traditional ruler was kidnapped few metres before the main gate of the National Institute For Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru in Jos.

