MSME Survival Fund: Beware of fraudsters, FG cautions Nigerians

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Federal Government has cautioned Nigerians to beware of the activities of fraudsters claiming to be disbursing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Survival Fund of 80, 000 naira.

A statement issued on Monday by Mr Tola Adekunle-Johnson, Coordinator, Project Delivery Office (PDO) of the Federal Government’s MSME Survival Fund Scheme said the fraudsters try to steal from unsuspecting members of the public.

“The fraudsters scam the public under the guise of the MSME Survival Fund Scheme,” he said.

Adekunle-Johnson stated that tracks of the survival fund scheme have closed, but even the initial verification process did not require beneficiaries dropping their account details of individuals as being demanded by fraudsters in the ongoing scam.

“The public is thereby notified that requests circulated via social media and SMS for people to disclose their account details to benefit from the Survival Fund Scheme is a scam.

“Hence, members…