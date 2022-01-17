NNPC Weekly: Company rallies workforce for higher efficiency, profitability

By Edith Ike-Eboh and Emmanuel Afonne

The weekly activities of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) started with staff been urged to brace for higher levels of efficiency in 2022 as it now operates under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

Addressing the workforce at the maiden corporate wide town-hall meeting for the year 2022, the GMD/CEO of the NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, outlined the changes ahead.

Kyari assured that no member of the NNPC workforce would lose his or her job as a result of the impending reforms to be introduced under the PIA transition but that they must be productive, accountable and transparent in their work.

He called for optimum dedication by staff in the discharge of their duties in order to enhance profitability, stressing that under the PIA, the company would operate as a contractor to the nation at large.

The NNPC CEO also said that Nigerians expected nothing but greater levels of profit.

Kyari explained that all assets…