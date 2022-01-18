Crocodile attacks, kills a girl on a riverside in Indonesia.

A nine-year-old girl was attacked and killed by a crocodile while walking on a riverside path with her sister in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province, a search official said on Tuesday.

The sisters were walking home after bathing in the Batang Masang river in Agam district on Monday morning when the younger girl, Anisa Putri, was snatched by the reptile, said Asnedi, a local search and rescue agency.

Her elder sister, Mila, tried to pull her out of the crocodile’s mouth but failed, Asnedi said.

“The search and rescue team found her body at 5.50 pm about 7 kilometres from the location of the attack,” he said. (dpa/NAN)