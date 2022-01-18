FG lauds NLNG Ltd for suspending exportation of cooking gas.

The Federal government has commended the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited for suspending the exportation of cooking gas while approving 100 per cent domestic supply of the product.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Jan. 14, the NLNG said the move is designed to increase LPG availability in Nigeria, diversify its use and support the federal government’s Decade of Gas initiative.

The Minister of State for the Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor gave the commendation in a statement released by the Ministry’s Director of Press, Saghir el Mohammed.

Ikeazor said that such a bold initiative was a welcomed development and a step in the right direction that will not only bring down the price of the commodity but also bring relief to our forests and the ecosystems.

The minister recalled that shortly after the increase in the prices of cooking gas in the country, millions of Nigerians could no longer afford the commodity and consequently resorted to firewood and…