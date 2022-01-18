FG urges Port concessionaires to comply with specifications.

By Lucy Ogalue

Mr Emmanual Jime, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has urged the concessionaires of the Funtua Inland Dry Port to ensure they complied with the specifications for the construction of a dry port.

Jime gave the advice when the concessionaire, led by Mr Usman Abass, Managing Director, Equatorial Marine Oil and Gas Ltd, visited him in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He urged them to hasten the level of construction of the stacking area, saying that no dry port was complete without a stacking area.

He further said the ministry had approved the IDP’s operational manual, which had been produced and would be launched soon.

The executive secretary expressed joy at the level of work done so far at the port, while hoping it would be ready for inauguration soon.

”Today, I am happy to say that the information I have received gives me great cause for joy and in no time the Funtua dry port will be up and running.

” And we are looking forward to…